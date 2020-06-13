8 Tempting NBA Free Agents to Avoid This Summer

0 of 8

Dedicated NBA fans who care deeply about billion-dollar franchises shelling out too much money for free agents needn't lose too much sleep ahead of this offseason. The market isn't conducive to reckless overspending or monumental mistakes.

No one yet knows for sure where next year's salary cap will land following the league's March 11 closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. We also know it's destined to drop from the initial $115 million projection, in some form.

Whether said fall is steep or more of a slight tumble matters. Regardless, teams are bound to be more frugal than usual after missing out on significant revenue. And even if they're not, it doesn't give players a ton of leverage. They're at the mercy of a cash-poor market.

Only five teams—Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and New York Knicks—are essentially guaranteed to have more than the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception at their disposal. Combine that with a generally shallow free-agency class and you've got a recipe for a more under-control, unspectacular offseason, in which the most incautious and expensive swings come via the trade market.

The list of tempting names to avoid is neither long nor conventional as a direct result. We're trafficking exclusively in good players. Most of them, in a vacuum, are worth a team's time and money. They're only worth sidestepping because they are not gettable, would cost too much to lure away from their incumbent digs or fall into a super-specific price range.

In hopes of eliminating "Did you really just say so and so isn't worth signing?" reaction, players will be separated into the following tiers:

Potential free agents with team options are not up for consideration (think Bobby Portis). Those with player options are fair game if they are overwhelmingly likely to decline them.

Finally, we want to make it clear we're not anti-player. Good on anyone who can broker a Brinks truck payday or better-than-expected salary.

This is solely about the teams and their fans, and which players, to them, may not be worth their price tags.