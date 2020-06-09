Malcolm Jenkins: NFL Won't Get It Right Until It Apologizes to Colin Kaepernick

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins works out prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins doesn't believe the NFL has gone far enough to show its full, undivided support to black players in the wake of Roger Goodell's video statement released last week. 

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Jenkins said, "I still don't think they've gotten it right" because Goodell and NFL owners haven't "apologized specifically" to Colin Kaepernick (starting at 2:05 mark):

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

