MLB Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Breakdown of Top Prospects

There is little debate surrounding who the top prospects are for the 2020 MLB draft.

Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin and Asa Lacy out of Texas A&M reside in the top tier of draft-eligible prospects.

It is widely expected Torkelson, Martin and Lacy will be chosen in that order Wednesday night by the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins, respectively.

Each of the top players were consistent over three years at the college level, and they could be major league contributors in the near future.

2020 MLB 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

2. Baltimore Orioles: Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

3. Miami Marlins: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

4. Kansas City Royals: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

6. Seattle Mariners: Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

8. San Diego Padres: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

9. Colorado Rockies: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

10. Los Angeles Angels: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS (Tenn.)

11. Chicago White Sox: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

12. Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

13. San Francisco Giants: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock HS (Calif.)

14. Texas Rangers: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)

16. Chicago Cubs: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

17. Boston Red Sox: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Ore.)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)

19. New York Mets: Cade Cavalli, RHP. Oklahoma

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State

22. Washington Nationals: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

23. Cleveland Indians: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (Texas)

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor

25. Atlanta Braves: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

26. Oakland Athletics: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

27. Minnesota Twins: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

28. New York Yankees: Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami

Top Prospects

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

Torkelson is the young power hitter Detroit needs to anchor the middle of its order.

With Miguel Cabrera near the end of his career at 37 and C.J. Cron on a one-year deal, a marquee slot in the Tigers' order could be open as early as 2021.

The Arizona State first baseman would be a perfect fit for that need after posting 54 home runs and 130 RBI in college.

He also put up impressive splits with a .337 batting average, .463 on-base percentage, .729 slugging percentage and 1.192 OPS.

ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel called Torkelson "the safest pick in the draft because he raked from the moment he stepped on campus and in two summers for Team USA with a wood bat."

If the Tigers select Torkelson, they will add the first baseman to 2018 first overall pick Casey Mize and a handful of pitching prospects who form an intriguing foundation for the future.

Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

Even though Martin is likely the No. 2 overall pick, one expert believes he is the best prospect in the draft class. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked Martin above Torkelson on his draft big board.

"Martin may not be the first overall pick this year, but he's the best overall prospect due to his combination of performance, athleticism and all-around quickness," Law wrote.

The Vanderbilt product did not hit with as much power as Torkelson, but he was one of the most consistent batters at the collegiate level.

Before the college baseball season was cancelled, Martin was on pace to record his second straight 100-hit season.

He finished his college career with a .368 batting average, 200 hits, 146 runs and just 82 strikeouts in 665 plate appearances.

If Martin's contact and low strikeout rate translate to the professional level, he could be one of the best young hitters in the majors.

Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

Lacy was one of the few beneficiaries of the shortened college season.

The left-handed pitcher used a 3-0 record and 0.75 ERA to land the title of top pitching prospect.

"Lacy separated himself from the rest of this year's very strong college pitching crop in the brief spring season, showing he could hold 93-94 mph deep into games, touching 98 mph, with a plus changeup and above-average slider," Law wrote.

Lacy finished his Texas A&M career with 13.3 strikeouts-per-nine innings and a 2.07 ERA, which looks even more impressive after you take into account the competition he faced in the SEC.

If he lands with Miami, as expected, Lacy would be the second straight SEC product chosen in the first round by the National League East side.

He would not enter the Marlins organization as their top pitching prospect since that title belongs to Sixto Sanchez, but Lacy could rise up the ranks if he continues to fan batters at a high rate.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.