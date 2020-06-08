Report: 76ers, Devils' Josh Harris Exploring Bid to Buy Mets

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils managing partner Josh Harris may be in the market for another sports franchise: The New York Mets.

Scott Soshnick of Variety reported that Harris and David Blitzer—who is the co-managing partner of the Sixers and Devils—"are among the suitors for the New York Mets, according to people familiar with the matter."

