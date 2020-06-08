Report: 76ers, Devils' Josh Harris Exploring Bid to Buy Mets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joshua Harris, speaks at the podium prior to the team unveiling a sculpture to honor Charles Barkley at their practice facility on September 13, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils managing partner Josh Harris may be in the market for another sports franchise: The New York Mets

Scott Soshnick of Variety reported that Harris and David Blitzer—who is the co-managing partner of the Sixers and Devils—"are among the suitors for the New York Mets, according to people familiar with the matter."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

