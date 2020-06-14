Final Picks for McIntyre vs. Lashley, Orton vs. Edge and WWE Backlash Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Backlash 2020 feels like a filler event, despite the fact that it's been advertised as featuring "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

Most of Sunday's card is underwhelming, and by the time Extreme Rules comes along, it could feel like both events only needed to be one show.

Still, sometimes the most bland events have the biggest surprises. Once in a while, WWE swerves its audience with an unexpectedly good pay-per-view.

When it comes to Edge vs. Randy Orton, Braun Strowman in a Handicap match for the Universal Championship, Asuka vs. Nia Jax for the Raw women's title and more, will there be any shocking outcomes?

Before the show begins, let's run down the card with one last round of picks for who will win at Backlash.