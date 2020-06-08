Elias Injury Update; New WWE Title Designs Rumor; Randy Orton Rips 'F--kin Mark'

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Elias Injury Legitimate; Out Months

It appears Elias' involvement in the Jeff Hardy-Sheamus hit-and-run storyline was meant to write him off television as he recovers from a torn pectoral. Dave Melzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed Elias is dealing with a legitimate injury.

No timetable has been given for his return, but it's likely he'll be out of action for several months.

Elias had been scheduled to face AJ Styles in the semifinals of the Intercontinental championship tournament but was removed after being (kayfabe) hit by a car.

Styles advanced to the finals, where he'll meet Daniel Bryan this week on SmackDown.

WWE Changing US and NXT Championships

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported WWE will make changes to the NXT and United States championships sometime in the near future. The report says the NXT belt will keep the same general design but be larger, while the alterations to the U.S. title are unknown.

NXT's last redesign came in 2017 and debuted at TakeOver: Orlando. The U.S. championship has not been redesigned since 2003; rumors about changes cropped up in December. It's possible WWE has been hesitant to debut a redesign during the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE debuted its new Intercontinental championship, and Bray Wyatt debuted the blue Universal championship in November.

Randy Orton Rips 'F--kin Mark'

Randy Orton is currently on a two-week Twitter run that rivals his Legend Killer run for best moments of his WWE career. Orton has stood out as a strong voice for the Black Lives Matter movement in WWE, ripping into fans who tried to push back on the social justice movement.

The former WWE champion also apparently has no time for anyone not looking forward to his Backlash match with Edge. Orton laid down a savage burn to a fan who apparently isn't happy about the upcoming pay-per-view:

Admittedly, Orton's match with Edge does lack in storytelling logic. Edge beat Orton at WrestleMania in a gruesome Last Man Standing match. Reversing course and going to a "normal" wrestling match is doing logical booking backwards. If this feud already went to its darkest place and had a satisfying conclusion, then why is it continuing?

Logic would dictate there's a swerve coming here. Otherwise, the "marks" may be on the money here.