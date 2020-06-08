Novak Djokovic Talks Issues of Holding US Open Amid 'Extreme' COVID-19 Protocols

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

The U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 31, but Novak Djokovic is concerned about conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme," the No. 1 men's player in the world told Prva TV, via ESPN.com. "We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week.

"Also, we could bring one person to the club, which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."

Much of the 2020 tennis season was suspended due to COVID-19 but the U.S. Open will be the first Grand Slam played when the sport returns.

    

    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dan Evans eager for US Open return and says tennis lagging other sports

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Dan Evans eager for US Open return and says tennis lagging other sports

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray among ATP & WTA stars in domestic events

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray among ATP & WTA stars in domestic events

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Dan Evans says Novak Djokovic concerns over US Open restrictions only valid for top players

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Dan Evans says Novak Djokovic concerns over US Open restrictions only valid for top players

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    The French Cut the Tennis Tournament Line. And They Are Not Sorry

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    The French Cut the Tennis Tournament Line. And They Are Not Sorry

    Nytimes
    via Nytimes