Novak Djokovic Talks Issues of Holding US Open Amid 'Extreme' COVID-19 Protocols

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

The U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 31, but Novak Djokovic is concerned about conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme," the No. 1 men's player in the world told Prva TV, via ESPN.com. "We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week.

"Also, we could bring one person to the club, which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."

Much of the 2020 tennis season was suspended due to COVID-19 but the U.S. Open will be the first Grand Slam played when the sport returns.

