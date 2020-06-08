Report: MLB Makes New Proposal in 'Significant Move' Toward Players' Demands

Report: MLB Makes New Proposal in 'Significant Move' Toward Players' DemandsJune 8, 2020
Major League Baseball has reportedly made a new proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association.
According to ESPN's Karl Ravech, the league is offering to pay the players 75 percent of their prorated salaries over the course of a shortened 76-game season:
Karl Ravech @karlravechespn
MLB has made proposal to Players. 75 percent Prorated salary. 76 game season. Playoff pool money. No draft pick compensation for signing player. Season finishes September 27th. Post season ends at end of October. Significant move towards players demands and effort to play more.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Impact Players Who Are in Need of a Trade
Stars who've been on their current teams for too long 👋