Report: MLB Makes New Proposal in 'Significant Move' Toward Players' Demands

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball rejected the players' offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because no statements were authorized.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LM Otero/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has reportedly made a new proposal to the Major League Baseball Players Association. 

According to ESPN's Karl Ravech, the league is offering to pay the players 75 percent of their prorated salaries over the course of a shortened 76-game season: 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

