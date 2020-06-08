WWE Rumors: NXT Champion Adam Cole 'Has Well over 18 Months Left' on Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

WWE.com

It does not appear as if Adam Cole will be leaving NXT any time soon.

Despite rumors of his contract expiring soon, Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported the leader of the Undisputed Era is under contract for "well over" the next 18 months.

There had been rumors that Cole's contract expires in two months, leading to natural speculation he would join All Elite Wrestling.

Cole's girlfriend, Britt Baker, is under contract with AEW. 

        

