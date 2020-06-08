MLB Draft 2020: Schedule, Daily Start Times, TV Info, Mock Draft and Order

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2020 MLB draft will look significantly different than previous iterations of the event.

Because of constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft has been cut from 40 rounds to five.

With so many unknowns regarding the 2020 MLB and minor league seasons, this year's top picks may not get much time on the diamond this summer.

Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson is expected to be the first player chosen during the two-day event.

The first round will take place Wednesday night, and the final four rounds are scheduled for Thursday night.

2020 MLB Draft Information

1st Round: Wednesday, June 10, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/MLB Network)

2nd-5th Rounds: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2/MLB Network)

Mock Draft

1. Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

2. Baltimore Orioles: Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

3. Miami Marlins: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

4. Kansas City Royals: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

6. Seattle Mariners: Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

8. San Diego Padres: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

9. Colorado Rockies: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

10. Los Angeles Angels: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS (Tenn.)

11. Chicago White Sox: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

12. Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

13. San Francisco Giants: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock HS (Calif.)

14. Texas Rangers: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)

16. Chicago Cubs: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

17. Boston Red Sox: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Ore.)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)

19. New York Mets: Cade Cavalli, RHP. Oklahoma

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State

22. Washington Nationals: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

23. Cleveland Indians: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (Tx.)

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor

25. Atlanta Braves: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

26. Oakland Athletics: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

27. Minnesota Twins: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

28. New York Yankees: Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami

The majority of the pre-draft buzz has linked Torkelson with the Detroit Tigers.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel mentioned in a conference call with reporters there is "98 percent chance" the first baseman lands with the American League Central side.

"It's not really an actual conversation. There would have to be something really drastic" for it not to happen," McDaniel said, per The Detroit News' Tony Paul.

If that comes to fruition, Torkelson will be the first player at his position chosen No. 1 overall since Adrian Gonzalez in 2000 and the fourth Arizona State player to be the top selection.

Torkelson is one of the best pure power-hitting prospects in quite some time. He recorded 54 home runs and 130 RBI in two full seasons and a brief junior campaign.

If Torkelson is the first pick, Vanderbilt's Austin Martin should join the Baltimore Orioles at No. 2.

The Athletic's Keith Law noted there is more chatter about the No. 2 pick than No. 1, but he believes Martin will still be the selection:

"I did hear they would consider an under-slot deal with Heston Kjerstad, taking the savings to go over slot at No. 30 (Competitive Balance pick) and No. 39 (second round), but I still think they'll take Martin given his elite exit velocities and contact rates, and the fact that slot values at Nos. 30/39 will still get them someone pretty good."

Martin does not possess the same power as Torkelson, but he was one of the most consistent college hitters during his three years at Vanderbilt. He hit .368 with a 1.007 OPS while recording 200 hits, 76 RBI and 43 stolen bases.

The junior played three infield positions and in the outfield at Vanderbilt, but he is viewed as a third baseman or an outfielder at the professional level.

If Torkelson and Martin are the first two selections, Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy should be the first pitcher off the board to the Miami Marlins at No. 3.

McDaniel noted the Marlins would "take the best one left" of the three top prospects, which in most projections is Lacy.

Lacy had a 14-5 record and 2.07 ERA over three seasons, and he finished his collegiate career with a 3-0 record from four starts in 2020.

After that, 26 more first-round picks will be made. The opening round is one pick shorter than usual since the Houston Astros had their selection taken away.

Eight compensatory picks will follow the first round to complete Wednesday's selections, and the remaining 123 picks will be announced Thursday.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

