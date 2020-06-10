The NFL's 7 Most Likely Holdout Candidates Entering 2020 Season

1 of 7

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

After Dak Prescott spent the past four years vastly outperforming his rookie contract, the Dallas Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on him this offseason so he couldn't test the free-agent market.

The two sides continue to negotiate, though they seem to be at an impasse that could lead to a holdout.

In late May, ESPN's Todd Archer reported the Cowboys had an offer on the table to make Prescott the "second-highest-paid NFL quarterback in terms of average per year." Therein lies the problem.

The quarterback market operates differently than any other position. The best players aren't necessarily the highest-paid; it's about who enters the market at the right time.

Prescott is already one of the game's best quarterbacks. Last season, the 26-year-old finished second in the league with 4,902 passing yards and fourth with 30 touchdown passes.

The Cowboys won't be paying just for what he's accomplished; they'll also pay for what he brings to them long-term. If they decide not to budge, there's no reason for Prescott to show up or sign anything that would lock him into a deal less than the market dictates.

The two sides can continue negotiating a long-term deal until July 15. The clock is ticking.