Texans' Michael Thomas: 'Important' for NFL to Mention Kaepernick, Reid, Stills

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas believes the video NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted over the weekend, in which he admitted the league was previously "not listening" to past player protests on systemic racism and police brutality, is a "step in the right direction."

However, Thomas told Peter King of NBC Sports that he won't be satisfied until Goodell mentions players who were at the forefront of anthem protests—including Colin Kaepernick.

"I personally believe that people are going to call for the league to address what happened to the players who originally protested police brutality and systemic racism and oppression. They will ask that the league not only admit they were wrong for suppressing the voices of the players protesting, but also say their names, just like it's important to say the names of the countless black people who have been murdered due to police brutality so they don't die in vain. It's important that the league says the names Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Kenny Stills. It will allow the players to fully believe them, and we could then all move forward together."

Goodell spoke Friday night in response to a video posted by several NFL stars calling on the league to send a stronger message against racism and for the commissioner to say "black lives matter."

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter."

Kaepernick began peacefully protesting racial injustice and police brutality against black people in 2016 by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem. His form of protest sparked national controversy and drew criticism from some within the NFL, particularly those in upper management, who saw him as "bad for business," according to former NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart.



Kaepernick has been out of football the last three seasons and settled a collusion lawsuit with the NFL last year. While several NFL players have protested and remained in the NFL, Kaepernick's status as the leader of the movement has kept him a polarizing figure.