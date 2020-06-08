Fantasy Football 2020: Projections for Allen Lazard, Top Sleeper Wide Receivers

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers need more production behind Davante Adams in order to contend for the NFC's Super Bowl berth.

Although they did not draft a wide receiver in April, the Packers could still see an increase in production at the position thanks to Allen Lazard.

The third-year receiver is one of a few wideouts who have the potential to break out in 2020, but they will not be valued as top fantasy football producers from the start.

New England's N'Keal Harry and Miami's Preston Williams also have the potential to blossom into mid-to-late round steals, but they will start 2020 no higher than the third-best wide receiver on any fantasy roster due to health concerns and inexperienced quarterbacks.

Projections for Top Sleeper WRs

Allen Lazard, Green Bay

Green Bay's failure to draft a wide receiver opened up the opportunity for Lazard to win the No. 2 wide receiver position behind Davante Adams.

The Iowa State product became a more consistent piece of the offense in the second half of the 2019 season.

Lazard was targeted at least three times in all but one game after Week 9 and he found the end zone in his two best receiving performances in Week 13 against the New York Giants and Week 17 versus the Detroit Lions.

He could use the momentum gained from last season and the confidence from having a full offseason in Matt Lafleur's offense to generate higher totals in 2020.

Drafting Lazard will be met with caution by some fantasy owners because he does not have a full season of consistent numbers to his name.

However, he may be worth the risk as a third or fourth wide receiver on fantasy rosters due to the potential targets he could get from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers threw 569 regular-season passes in 2019, but Adams was the only wideout with more than 60 targets and 40 receptions.

If Lazard beats out Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Devin Funchess for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, he could experience an uptick in targets and receptions with Jimmy Graham gone.

If everything goes well, Lazard could be the second option Rodgers badly needs, and he would provide support behind the top two receivers on your fantasy roster.

Projections: 45 receptions, 650 yards, 5 TD

N'Keal Harry, New England

Injuries halted N'Keal Harry from making a lasting impact on the New England offense in 2019.

If he stays healthy in 2020, he may develop into one of Jarrett Stidham's top targets.

Harry may not eclipse Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu in receptions in 2020, but his development alongside Stidham will be crucial to the team's long-term success.

The two receivers in their 30s will not be around for the duration of Stidham's career, if he turns out to be Tom Brady's long-term successor.

With Edelman going across the middle and Sanu winning physical battles versus defensive backs, Harry could be Stidham's top big-play threat.

Harry averaged 8.75 yards per reception and the Patriots utilized his speed on running plays in December.

If Stidham taps into Harry's speed, and the second-year man stays healthy, the 105-yard rookie campaign from the Arizona State product will soon be forgotten.

Projection: 35 receptions, 500 yards, 6 TD

Preston Williams, Miami

Before he suffered a season-ending injury in November, Williams was on track to be a late-season waiver-wire boost to many fantasy squads.

In Week 9, the Dolphins wideout produced his best performance of the season with 72 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.

In the weeks leading up to that clash with the New York Jets, Williams became a consistent target for Ryan Fitzpatrick, and he ended with 428 receiving yards on 33 catches.

There is a chance Williams doubles those totals if he plays a full season with Fitzpatrick, Tua Tagovailoa or a combination of both under center.

Williams should start the season as the secondary focus of most defenses, with DeVante Parker earning the attention of every opponent's top defensive backs.

If Parker achieves more success, and Mike Gesicki occupies attention in the middle of the field, Williams could break open for a handful of big plays.

Although his 13.8 yards per reception will be intriguing to some, he could slip through the middle rounds because of a 53.3 catch percentage and the potential of playing with a rookie signal-caller from the start.

As long as he brings in a higher percentage of his targets and finds the end zone more, Williams could develop into a solid No. 3 fantasy wide receiver on most teams.

Projection: 55 receptions, 700 yards, 7 TD

