The Reasons a 50-Game MLB Season Is Both a Good and Bad Idea

Norm Hall/Getty Images

As Ken Rostenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday, negotiations between the players and owners to start the 2020 MLB season remain stalled.

The previously proposed early-July start date is all but gone, Rosenthal noted, while a 50-60-game schedule beginning in August is possible.

On the plus side, that would mean actual Major League Baseball at some point relatively soon. We're in favor of that.

But there would be many ramifications to such a truncated season. Let's examine some of the biggest ones—including the good and bad.