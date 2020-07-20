5-Star SF Kendall Brown Commits to Baylor over Kansas, Vanderbilt, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Baylor received a high-profile commitment from 5-star small forward Kendall Brown on Monday.



"I've been telling people for a while that I'm going to surprise them," Brown told Rivals.com's Eric Bossi.

Brown is the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2021 class in 247Sports' composite rankings and chose the Bears over Kansas and Vanderbilt among others. He's also listed as the fourth-best small forward and the top player coming out of the state of Kansas in the group.

The Sunrise Christian Academy standout has showcased a tremendous ability to put the ball on the floor to create offense, typically by attacking the rim. His athleticism has also allowed him to create valuable versatility on the defensive end, guarding everyone from guards and wings to stretch 4s.

He must continue to add more power to his frame (6'8'', 205 pounds) to maintain that ability at the collegiate level. It's a process he told Jacob Polacheck of Zagsblog is already underway.

"I've just been lifting every day," Brown said in April. "I'm definitely trying to get stronger during this time period. We've got a hoop outside for shooting and then I've been going for runs."

Offensively, he needs to develop a more consistent three-point shot to better fit the modern game.

Brown, a Minnesota native, is one of the most college-ready players in the 2021 class, and his ability to make an instant impact should put him on the fast track toward the NBA.

He told Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch in April about the key factors in his college choice: "The relationship with the players and the style of play because that's where I'm going to be next year, and I want the best relationship with the coaches and the best help to get me to the next level."

Brown is a significant addition for Scott Drew and the Bears, who finished last season at 26-4 and ranked fifth in the AP Top 25 poll. Although it's too early to identify the exact role he'll fill when the 2021-22 college basketball season tips off, it'd be a major surprise if Brown is not a high-end contributor by the end of his freshman campaign.

While it may end up being a short stay at Baylor, his arrival bolsters the program's short-term outlook.