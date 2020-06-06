Hulk Hogan Joins WCW and the Most 'Holy S--T' Moments in Wrestling History

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

There are few chants more overused in today's wrestling landscape than "holy s***," if only because the industry is dotted with moments in time that genuinely warrant such a reaction.

They are moments that alter the history of the sport as we know it, leave fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the next chapter in a particular feud or mouths agape at the incredible risk some Superstars are willing to take to entertain the masses.

On June 11, 1994, Hulk Hogan jumped ship from WWE to WCW in one such moment, which celebrates its 26th birthday in just a few days.

But where does that moment, unquestionably one of the most significant in professional wrestling history, rank among other instances that had fans spewing curses in disbelief?