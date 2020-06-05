Ex-Kings Announcer Grant Napear 'Can't Speak' on Legal Action After Resigning

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Sacramento Kings broadcaster Grant Napear looks on prior to the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings on October 27, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Grant Napear is keeping his plans close to the vest after resigning as play-by-play announcer of the Sacramento Kings this week. 

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported that a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign was started to help Napear build a legal team. When asked by Anderson if he planned to take legal action against the Kings or the radio station he formerly worked for, KHTK, Napear said: "I can't speak about what I'm doing right now."

Napear resigned from his post after tweeting, "ALL LIVES MATTER...EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!" on Sunday in response to a question from former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to stepping down from his position with the Kings, Napear was fired from his radio job with KHTK.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ideal Teams for the Top 5 Draft Prospects

    Where LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and others should land

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ideal Teams for the Top 5 Draft Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Ambitious 2020 Free-Agent Target for Every Team

    Who should the Kings chase on the open market?

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    1 Ambitious 2020 Free-Agent Target for Every Team

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Alvin Gentry Responds to Adam Silver

    Pels HC on older coaches possibly being away from their team: 'I think it's unfair ... I want to be with my team'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Alvin Gentry Responds to Adam Silver

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Fox Takes Exception to 'Shut Up and Dribble' Double Standard

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Fox Takes Exception to 'Shut Up and Dribble' Double Standard

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area