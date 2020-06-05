Ex-Kings Announcer Grant Napear 'Can't Speak' on Legal Action After Resigning

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Grant Napear is keeping his plans close to the vest after resigning as play-by-play announcer of the Sacramento Kings this week.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported that a $100,000 GoFundMe campaign was started to help Napear build a legal team. When asked by Anderson if he planned to take legal action against the Kings or the radio station he formerly worked for, KHTK, Napear said: "I can't speak about what I'm doing right now."

Napear resigned from his post after tweeting, "ALL LIVES MATTER...EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!" on Sunday in response to a question from former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

In addition to stepping down from his position with the Kings, Napear was fired from his radio job with KHTK.

