Former Texas State Players Allege Head Coach Danny Kaspar Made Racist Remarks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former Texas State men's basketball player Jaylen Shead said in a tweet Thursday that Bobcats head coach Danny Kaspar made numerous racist remarks toward himself and other players:

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf shared some details:

"[Shead] said Kaspar told a roster of predominantly black players to 'chase that chicken' when he wanted them to run faster and told players who didn't exceed a 2.2 GPA that they'd end up working at Popeyes.

"Kaspar also suggested he would have an international player deported, according to Shead, who started his college career at Cal Poly before transferring to Texas State and finally ending his career at Washington State last season.

"In practice, when Kaspar wanted players to speed up, he allegedly told them they'd run faster if a 'brown man with a [turban] and an AK-47' entered the gym.'"

In addition, Shead said Kaspar told a European player who was having a rough practice that "a lot of the boosters/alumni here at Texas State are [President Donald Trump] supporters, you keep messing up, I'll have you deported."

Shead also said that durags and earrings were prohibited and that there was a limit on how long players could grow their hair.

The list of bans also included tattoos, per Shead, who said that Kaspar told him that tattoos were "tacky" and that he was "better than that."

Shead's comments were backed by ex-teammate Alex Peacock in comments made to Borzello and Medcalf.

"There is no embellishment in what he said," Peacock told the ESPN duo.

Borzello and Medcalf then paraphrased Peacock's comments regarding Kaspar's alleged actions: "Kaspar threatened to use racial slurs, which Shead's tweet referenced, after hearing the team's black players use a variation of the N-word among one another."

Peacock added: "He told the black players that if you can use it, I can use it. That's one of the ones where you're like, 'OK... no.' Those are two different meanings than when we use it."

Shead was the starting point guard for the 2018-19 Bobcats, averaging 7.9 points and a team-high 4.8 assists per game. The Bobcats went 24-10 and finished second in the Sun Belt. Shead transferred to Washington State after the season.

Peacock was a starting forward on that team, posting 8.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Kaspar, 65, has been a men's college basketball head coach since 1991. He coached at Incarnate Word from 1991-2000 before moving onto Stephen F. Austin, where he stayed until 2013. He's been at Texas State ever since.