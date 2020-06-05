MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Draft Plans for Orioles, White Sox, More

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Baseball fans still await some kind of progress with respect to a potential return-to-play plan between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association.

For now, it appears those talks have stagnated. The league rejected a proposal on behalf of the union on Wednesday. Meanwhile, MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued a statement Thursday saying the players "resoundingly rejected" MLB's ask for a shortened season and further salary reductions.

But while the future of the 2020 season is unknown, all 30 front offices will draw up plans for their respective futures when the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft commences on June 10.

The draft will be much shorter this season, at just five rounds. As such, teams will be intently focused on satisfying or adding depth in terms of their prospect pools.

Here is the latest on how teams such as the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox are mapping out their draft plans.

Orioles Open to Trading 2nd Pick?

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the worst teams in baseball in the last two years, winning a combined 101 games. Their most productive player from 2019, Jonathan Villar, is now a member of the Miami Marlins.

Needless to say, they are looking to stockpile as much talent as possible as they continue to rebuild.

Baltimore has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. However, MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reported "There is a lot of scuttlebutt" about the Orioles taking New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales or Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen as part of a potential trade.

Despite this, the Orioles seem more inclined to make their own pick. Mayo suggested they will select Vanderbilt utility man Austin Martin, who had a 1.168 OPS in 16 games this year while hitting nearly .400 with 10 homers in 2019.

The 21-year-old could make sense for the Orioles, who have a shortage of quality corner infielders and are still looking for more offensive threats.

Texas A&M right-hander Asa Lucy might also be a worthy pick should the Orioles seek to add more depth to their pitching prospect pool, which already includes Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall.

Will the White Sox Draft a Prep Player?

While the Orioles are still wallowing at the bottom of the baseball ranks, the Chicago White Sox are trending up.

The White Sox had one of the most productive offseason periods of any team in baseball, signing switch-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel. They also inked veteran designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion and fortified the bullpen by landing sidewinder Steve Cishek.

Most of Chicago's premium young talent will be in the bigs this season. From Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert to Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease, the White Sox are hoping their young stars can help the team compete for a playoff spot.

But how do they plan for the future?

Mayo reported there are rumors the White Sox are looking at high schoolers Tyler Soderstrom and Austin Hendrick with the No. 11 pick. However, he also noted the White Sox have not drafted a prep player in the first round since 2013.

Interestingly enough, Mayo has the White Sox taking North Carolina State catcher Patrick Bailey. Soderstrom is also a catcher, which makes it seem like Chicago is looking to add a young backstop.

Of course, the White Sox are set at the big-league level, where they have both Grandal and James McCann. Zack Collins is also waiting in the wings, though he struggled in 2019.

Hendrick might be the better pick positionally, as the White Sox could look for another outfielder who could eventually play alongside Jimenez and Robert.

Alternatively, selecting another top arm might not be the worst idea.

Reds Interested in Pete Crow-Armstrong

Much like the White Sox, the Cincinnati Reds are hoping their big offseason will help them be more competitive in the National League Central.

They made a concerted effort to add talent in the outfield, signing Nicholas Castellanos and Japanese star Shogo Akiyama.

It would seem they are also looking for young talent in that department, though.

Mayo reported Harvard-Westlake's Pete Crow-Armstrong is "being mentioned more and more" when it comes to who the Reds might take with the 12th pick.

Cincinnati traded top outfielder Taylor Trammell last year as part of the deal to acquire Trevor Bauer from the Cleveland Indians, and it has a shortage of outfield depth in its system.

If the Reds have fallen in love with Crow-Armstrong, he would be a sensible pick as a toolsy, left-handed center fielder.

All statistics obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.