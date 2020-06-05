MLB Draft 2020: Predictions for Cole Wilcox, Underrated 1st-Round Prospects

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With an abundance of college pitchers expected to be chosen in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, a handful of prospects have flown under the radar ahead of June 10.

Georgia's Cole Wilcox and Oklahoma's Cade Cavalli are not at the top of the prospect chart, but the qualities they possess on the hill could intrigue plenty of teams looking for pitching.

The same can be said about Arizona catcher Austin Wells, who is not the top player at his position but has a bat that could be a perfect fit at a perennial World Series contender.

Predictions for Underrated Prospects

Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

Wilcox has been connected most with the Washington Nationals by draft experts.

ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel and The Athletic's Keith Law both have the right-handed hurler out of Georgia landing at No. 22.

"A first-round talent in the 2018 prep class who hasn't progressed much in college; he's still throwing up to 100 mph to go with an above-average slider and changeup," McDaniel wrote.

The draft-eligible sophomore put a few solid starts on film before the 2020 college baseball season was cancelled.

Wilcox went 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 23 innings, which was 36.2 fewer frames than he pitched during the 2019 campaign.

While he has the velocity that intrigues MLB teams, there are some questions about Wilcox's delivery, as MLB.com's Paul Casella pointed out.

"Some scouts have critiqued his delivery, which features a low elbow and a long arm stroke that allows hitters to track the ball well out of his hand," Casella said.

He will not be selected as high as teammate Emerson Hancock, who could be a top-five pick, but he may provide value for the Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals or Tampa Bay Rays if they are looking for pitchers in the top half of the 20s.

Prediction: No. 22 overall to Washington.

Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma

Cavalli has one of the wider ranges of projected draft position.

Law has him landing with the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 15, while CBS Sports' Mike Axisa has the Oklahoma hurler dropping to No. 27 for the Minnesota Twins.

McDaniel noted that Cavalli's delivery and velocity have stood out to MLB personnel during the evaluation process.

"One scout described his delivery as 'clean as a whistle,' and he's an athletic, durable 6'4" righty who works with a 94-98 mph fastball he complements with a 65-grade curveball and starter traits," McDaniel wrote.

Cavalli's record was not as strong as Wilcox in 2020, but he fanned 37 batters in 23.2 innings.

In 2019, the right-handed prospect went 5-3, but he recorded less than a strikeout per inning, with 59 punch outs in 60.1 innings.

If Cavalli can translate this spring's strikeout numbers to the professional level, he has a chance to rise up an organization ladder with his velocity and command.

That could be an intriguing combination for a franchise looking at the handful of college pitchers that will be available from No. 18-30.

The Cardinals, Nationals, Rays and Twins have been linked with college pitchers in most mock drafts, and if St. Louis wants a power arm, Cavalli could be its target.

Prediction: No. 21 overall to St. Louis.

Austin Wells, C, Arizona

Wells is considered by some experts to be a fringe first-round pick, but he has enough power at the dish to convince a team to select him in the mid-to-late 20s.

While he is listed as a catcher, Wells may end up at a different position since he played first base and outfield at Arizona.

In addition to hitting seven home runs, Wells recorded 28 extra-base hits, including seven triples.

His ability to spray the ball around the field may interest the New York Yankees at No. 28, which is where Axisa projects he will land.

"The latest rumblings have them taking a bat early and arms late. New York prioritizes offense at the catcher more than most teams and Wells has a first-round bat," Axisa wrote.

The Yankees have chosen three position players in the previous four first rounds, but they all came from the high school ranks.

With the cancellation of the high school and college seasons affecting the way teams scout players, the Yankees may feel more confident with an experienced bat as one of their three picks in the five-round draft.

Prediction: No. 28 to New York Yankees.

