The Biggest MLB Stories You've Forgotten Over the Last 3 Months

0 of 12

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

At long last, a plan is in place for Major League Baseball to return, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and several other sources.

While the 2020 season—which will notably be shorter than any in the history of MLB—will certainly be unlike any other before, baseball can at least try to pick up where it left off before it broke for the coronavirus pandemic in March.

If you've forgotten what the top storylines were back then, you've come to the right place. We've hand-picked a dozen narratives (six positive and six, well, less than positive) with which everyone ought to re-familiarize themselves.

Let's start with the bad news items.