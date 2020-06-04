Former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford was arrested in Texas and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breathing, a felony, according to TMZ Sports.

The domestic violence charge stems "from a May incident where he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint."

The court documents say Crawford allegedly "held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck, while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance."

The woman said she had a two-and-a-half-year relationship with Crawford but that they had broken up. She agreed to meet him at her apartment, but he arrived with a semi-automatic handgun and took it out in front of her.

She was able to flee the scene and call the police, who observed marks on her neck and an injury to her hand.

Crawford remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

The incident came about a week before a woman and boy drowned in a pool at Crawford's home on May 16, via TMZ.

The 38-year-old spent 15 years in the majors, including nine with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was selected to four All-Star Games, adding a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove.

