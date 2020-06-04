Mavs' Mark Cuban Hired Pollster to Gauge Independent Presidential Run in 2020

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Mark Cuban revealed during an appearance on CNN commentator David Axelrod's podcast, The Axe Files, that he commissioned a pollster to investigate his chances for success as a 2020 presidential candidate running as an independent.



He said the highest projection he received was getting 25 percent of the vote, via Dan Wolken of USA Today:

"What they found out is I'd take some votes away from Donald Trump, particularly with independents. In a three-way between me, [Joe] Biden and Trump, I dominated the independent vote—I got like 77 percent percent of it and was able to take some votes away from Donald and some votes away from Biden. But in aggregate, I was only able to get up to 25 percent. From every which way, crosstab, you name it, I had it analyzed and scrutinized every which way, projected, and they could only see me getting up to 25 percent. That's why I didn't pursue it further."

