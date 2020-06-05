Pro Athletes Who Should Appear on WWE or AEW After Mike Tyson's Success

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Wrestling has used the mainstream appeal of professional athletes to help bring in viewers for years, and All Elite Wrestling's recent success with Mike Tyson could be a sign of more guest appearances in both companies moving forward.

WWE has used the drawing power of stars such as Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Shaquille O'Neal over the years, but the tradition has permeated through other companies and almost every generation.

Now with AEW looking to take Dynamite to the next level and build a new crop of wrestling fans, there are several current pro athletes who could appear on the show and generate interest in the product.

Add in Vince McMahon's love of mainstream buzz, and here are the athletes who should appear on WWE or AEW in the near future.