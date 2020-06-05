Pro Athletes Who Should Appear on WWE or AEW After Mike Tyson's Success

Pro Athletes Who Should Appear on WWE or AEW After Mike Tyson's SuccessJune 5, 2020
Wrestling has used the mainstream appeal of professional athletes to help bring in viewers for years, and All Elite Wrestling's recent success with Mike Tyson could be a sign of more guest appearances in both companies moving forward.
WWE has used the drawing power of stars such as Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Shaquille O'Neal over the years, but the tradition has permeated through other companies and almost every generation.
Now with AEW looking to take Dynamite to the next level and build a new crop of wrestling fans, there are several current pro athletes who could appear on the show and generate interest in the product.
Add in Vince McMahon's love of mainstream buzz, and here are the athletes who should appear on WWE or AEW in the near future.
LeBron James
LeBron James is one of the most prolific athletes in the world. With WWE's affiliation with the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers star and the wrestling company need to find a way to work out a crossover appearance.
Whatever the NBA icon wants to do, WWE Creative needs to make it happen.
Despite James reportedly standing up The Undertaker when he showed up near the locker room after a Cleveland Cavaliers game in 2016, his affiliation with the Lakers and WWE's history in L.A. could make it easier to work out an appearance.
The ideal booking for James would be to have him come to the ring as part of a faux NBA celebration, only for The Phenom to make his return to WWE programming and confront the future Hall of Famer.
The two Superstars could have an intense staredown, but they should eventually team up to take out two weasel heels, such as The Miz and John Morrison. The buzz created by the segment would garner mainstream interest.
Serena Williams
Over the years, pro athletes used on wrestling television have been mostly male, but it's time for the women's division to host one of the biggest names in sports.
With AEW's dedication to diversity, the ideal athlete to give its women's division more credibility would be Serena Williams.
As one of the best pure athletes in all of sports, she would not only be in attendance to bring in casual fans, but she would also be able to get physical with one of the top stars on Dynamite. With Britt Baker running her mouth, Williams should put the dastardly heel in her place.
If Baker isn't in the cards, Nyla Rose should stand toe-to-toe with the tennis legend in a battle of strength and endurance. AEW could spin the confrontation into a one-off pay-per-view matchup that would be talked about on every sports TV station the following Monday.
Conor McGregor
WWE has been tied to several MMA fighters over the last several years, but there is no bigger talker in the sport than Conor McGregor.
The Notorious was born to talk trash and WWE would be his perfect post-UFC career.
As seen in the war of words with Mayweather in 2017, the Irish Superstar has the ability to captivate any audience. Add in his physical ability and genuine toughness, and he has the potential to be a once-in-a-lifetime Superstar.
If McGregor ever wants to dip his toe in the wrestling water, there are a plethora of talented mic workers who could get the most out of him during a segment, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or even AJ Styles.
With Fox's former partnership with UFC, having McGregor on WWE programming would win over SmackDown's host network while also building mainstream interest in the product.
Carson Wentz
The NFL is the biggest sports league in the United States and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is one of its most popular players. It's time for AEW to throw a Hail Mary and get the bona fide star on its programming.
Next time Dynamite comes to the City of Brotherly Love, the 27-year-old should be in the ring.
Wentz has a big personality and is one of the most universally liked athletes in the sport. With Philadelphia being so polarizing, non-Eagles fans would be interested in talking trash about his performance while his fans would show unwavering support.
With a dastardly heel like MJF running down Wentz and the city he represents, the Eagles signal-caller should get the upper hand and hit him with the finishing move of whoever the AEW star is feuding with at the time.
