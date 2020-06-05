Every NFL Team's Biggest Training Camp Hero of the Past Decade

0 of 32

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

With the draft and the bulk of free agency in the rear view, NFL transactions have largely halted amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, training camps are on the not-too-distant horizon, which give fans some on-field action to look forward to.

While camps don't provide the same excitement of regular-season or even preseason games, they can bear significant storylines. Those narratives often involve breakout players who take camp by storm.

Here, we'll look back at the biggest training camp stars of the past decade.

Some of these camp heroes came from obscurity and turned into significant contributors. Some established themselves as future stars. Some never parlayed their training-camp stardom into sustained success.

Each, however, was the talk of training camp for a time.