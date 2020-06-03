Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum: 'We Need More Aaron Rodgers and Less Drew Brees'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 129-117. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum contrasted the statements from two NFL quarterbacks Wednesday:

Drew Brees made headlines Wednesday when he argued against players kneeling for the national anthem:

The New Orleans Saints quarterback discussed showing respect for his grandparents who were in the military.

Many have criticized Brees for missing the message of those trying to protest racial injustice and police brutality, including multiple teammates

Several hours later, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers created an Instagram post demonstrating a better understanding of the protests.

"A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now," Rodgers wrote. "Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action."

Though he didn't mention Brees in the post, he provided a different perspective that was better received by his peers.

McCollum has been active on social media as protests continue nationwide following the death of George Floyd, sharing several videos of peaceful protests.

