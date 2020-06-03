Rob Gronkowski, Ronda Rousey Beat Team Venus Williams on 'Game On!'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Venus Williams, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden and Ian Karmel pose for a photo with the Laker Girls after performing during halftime at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Team Gronk defeated Team Venus in a wild second episode of Game On! that featured several elite athletes.

In Wednesday episode, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was joined by former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and comedian Bobby Lee. Tennis star Venus Williams led a team that included singer Demi Lovato and comedian Ian Karmel.

The competition featured a variety of different events, including human bowling, fighter jet flying, catching footballs, a "grunt-off" and trivia.

Williams also showcased some perseverance by overcoming an obvious fear of heights while climbing a high ladder. Gronkowski had little trouble speeding up the ladder himself, though, helping his team clinch a 14-8 victory.

Venus' team took the L, resulting in a Rousey armbar against Karmel as punishment.

Gronkowski, as usual, provided some of the funnier moments of the show. The five-time Pro Bowler struggled to contain his nausea during the flying competition.

He then provided an interesting answer to whether he ever wanted to play quarterback.

Video Play Button

"No way," Gronk replied. "Why would I ever want all that glory and get hit less? That makes no sense to me."

Williams also added some levity, joking that she might grunt less during matches if she is winning.

All players were also able to get into some good trash talk against each other over the course of the game.

Gronkowski is still preparing for his return to the NFL when the 2020 season begins, while Williams remains active in the WTA and will compete when play resumes. In the meantime, both can goof around with other celebrities on television.

Related

    Winners, Losers from 22-Team Plan to Resume

    @BR_NBA staff break down the winners and losers from NBA's expected return to play ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners, Losers from 22-Team Plan to Resume

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Jenkins Responds to Brees

    Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is not happy with the QB's comments on kneeling during the anthem: 'You should shut the f--k up' 🎥

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Jenkins Responds to Brees

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Sherman on Talking with Teammates About Racism

    Richard Sherman tells B/R how NFL locker rooms can allow for real conversations about race without 'stereotypes of society'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Sherman on Talking with Teammates About Racism

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    New Details on NBA's Return

    ◾️ Woj: Eight regular-season games for seeding ◾️ Shams reveals how a potential play-in tournament would work

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New Details on NBA's Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report