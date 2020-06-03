Rob Gronkowski, Ronda Rousey Beat Team Venus Williams on 'Game On!'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Team Gronk defeated Team Venus in a wild second episode of Game On! that featured several elite athletes.

In Wednesday episode, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was joined by former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and comedian Bobby Lee. Tennis star Venus Williams led a team that included singer Demi Lovato and comedian Ian Karmel.

The competition featured a variety of different events, including human bowling, fighter jet flying, catching footballs, a "grunt-off" and trivia.

Williams also showcased some perseverance by overcoming an obvious fear of heights while climbing a high ladder. Gronkowski had little trouble speeding up the ladder himself, though, helping his team clinch a 14-8 victory.

Venus' team took the L, resulting in a Rousey armbar against Karmel as punishment.

Gronkowski, as usual, provided some of the funnier moments of the show. The five-time Pro Bowler struggled to contain his nausea during the flying competition.

He then provided an interesting answer to whether he ever wanted to play quarterback.

"No way," Gronk replied. "Why would I ever want all that glory and get hit less? That makes no sense to me."

Williams also added some levity, joking that she might grunt less during matches if she is winning.

All players were also able to get into some good trash talk against each other over the course of the game.

Gronkowski is still preparing for his return to the NFL when the 2020 season begins, while Williams remains active in the WTA and will compete when play resumes. In the meantime, both can goof around with other celebrities on television.