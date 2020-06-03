16-Year-Old Coco Gauff Speaks at Protest in Florida After George Floyd Killing

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Tennis star Coco Gauff is 16 years old and unable to vote, but she isn't letting that stop her from making her voice heard as protests seeking justice for George Floyd, as well as changes addressing police brutality and racial injustice, are sweeping the nation.

"I think it's sad that I'm here protesting the same thing that [my grandmother] did 50-plus years ago," Gauff said during a protest in Delray Beach, Florida.

She continued, in part:

"So I'm here to tell you guys this: that we must first love each other, no matter what. We must have the tough conversations with my friends. I've been spending all week having tough conversations trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement. Second, we need to take action. Yes, we're all here protesting, and I'm not of age to vote, but it's in your hands to vote for my future. ... Third, you need to use your voice."

Gauff has been vocal across social media, as well:

Floyd died May 25 while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. According to an independent autopsy released Monday, the 46-year-old unarmed black man died after suffering "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" as since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds:

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29, while the other three officers involved with Floyd's arrest remained uncharged until Wednesday, when Chauvin's charge was elevated to second-degree murder:

Gauff is WTA's 52nd-ranked player. The Delray Beach native turned pro in 2018 and became the youngest player to advance to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon since 1991 one year later.