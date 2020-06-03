Saints' Cam Jordan Tweets 'Be a Better Ally' After Drew Brees Comments

Saints' Cam Jordan Tweets 'Be a Better Ally' After Drew Brees CommentsJune 4, 2020
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made divisive remarks about the possibility of NFL players once again kneeling during the national anthem prior to games in protest of police brutality and racial injustice Wednesday:
Yahoo Finance @YahooFinance
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts." @drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: https://t.co/MpCkFyOMed
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan appeared to respond on Twitter:
The 30-year-old All-Pro provided more detailed thoughts to Josina Anderson:
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
Saints Cam Jordan to me just now re Drew Brees’ comments: “When I saw (a portion) of the clip I immediately felt some type of way. I remembered back in (2017) we discussed it & took a knee before the flag & we showed that we were unified by the time t/ National Anthem started.1/3
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
Cam Jordan [Cont] "But that was (several) years ago…& you saw a unification of the team. But in the offseason we don’t have the same access to each other every day…So I’m going to partake in the full interview he did w/Yahoo Finance first & then discuss how emotions feel...2/3
IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
[Cam Jordan cont to me] "I do know I’ve had an open dialogue with some of my teammates the entire time. We haven’t got to include Drew yet. I dropped the ball there. I’m my brother’s keeper. That’s on me for not being more aware. Still, I want to watch this full interview.” 3/3
Jordan is not the only Saints player to publicly respond to Brees (contains profanity):
Marcus Davenport @MarcusJD84
Drew wasn’t talking about the current protest, the riots or really anything besides HIS feelings on kneeling during the National Anthem.He even explained what they were, the basis and that he actually stands with us. Do we have to entirely agree with him, no. https://t.co/KEkzqYj8HR
Malcolm Jenkins @MalcolmJenkins
I recorded a few videos when thinking of how to respond to Drew Brees, I don’t take any of it back-I meant what I said-I removed the 1st video because I knew it be more about the headlines. I want people to understand how those of us struggling with what’s going on feel https://t.co/T054qt0YEz
However, some players would rather discuss it privately with Brees:
Protests have spread across all 50 states in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. The 46-year-old unarmed black man died while in Minneapolis police custody May 25 when since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. An independent autopsy ruled earlier this week Floyd died after suffering "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."
Chauvin was originally charged May 29 with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, but his charges were changed to second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Wednesday. The three other officers were also formally charged with aiding and abetting Wednesday.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to kneel during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason.
"I wholeheartedly disagree," Brees told ESPN's Mike Triplett of Kaepernick's silent protest at the time. "Not that he wants to speak out about a very important issue. No, he can speak out about a very important issue. But there's plenty of other ways that you can do that in a peaceful manner that doesn't involve being disrespectful to the American flag."
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the Niners in March 2017 and has not signed with another team since. He filed a grievance in 2017 accusing the league and owners of colluding to keep him out of the NFL because of his protests. The two sides reached a settlement in February 2019.
