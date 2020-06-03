Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Wears No. 10 in Honor of Cousin Who Went to Jail

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins explained Wednesday his jersey number is a way for him to honor his cousin, who was sentenced to jail for a drug arrest.

Hopkins wore No. 10 through his first seven years with the Houston Texans, and he'll continue to use it with the Cardinals. The number corresponds to how many years his cousin received "for $600 worth of drugs."

In recent days, protesters have demonstrated in major cities across the globe to demand change toward addressing police brutality and systemic racism.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started protesting during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. He told NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the time he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Police brutality became a major issue once again following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Four police officers approached Floyd in his vehicle because he matched the description of a suspect involved in an alleged forgery. The officers removed him from the car and placed him on the ground.

In a video of the encounter, one officer, Derek Chauvin, is shown kneeling on Floyd's neck and continuing to kneel as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.

Floyd later died at a local hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired the four officers involved, while prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.