Superstars with Most to Gain by Winning Matches at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

With several big-time matches on the card, Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is shaping up to be the latest in a long line of successful TakeOver events and perhaps the best wrestling show of 2020 to this point.

Every match has show-stealing potential, and the star power is apparent throughout the pay-per-view. With that said, there is no question that a select few performers would benefit more than others from winning on the biggest stage NXT has to offer.

Ahead of Sunday's huge event, here are a few Superstars who will gain the most from a potential win at TakeOver: In Your House.

Karrion Kross

Although Karrion Kross has had a couple of squash matches since making his NXT debut on May 6, Sunday's meeting with Tommaso Ciampa at TakeOver will be his first true challenge as a member of the black-and-yellow brand.

His star power is already apparent, as his entrance has gotten people talking, his look stands out and the presence of Scarlett alongside him adds to the overall presentation as well.

As promising as Kross is and as good as he could be in a monster heel role moving forward, it will be difficult to reach that level if he doesn't perform well and score a victory over Ciampa on Sunday.

Ciampa is one of the greatest Superstars in NXT history, as he is a former NXT champion and NXT Tag Team champion. He has headlined multiple TakeOvers and put on classic matches, primarily against former friend Johnny Gargano.

There is perhaps no better measuring stick in all of NXT for Kross than Ciampa. If the newcomer can go step-for-step with The Blackheart and show he is on a similar level, then it will be all the proof WWE fans need to embrace him as a top star.

Winning is also key since a loss in his first big match would likely halt all the momentum he has built thus far. Because of that, it can be argued that nobody needs a victory more than Kross at TakeOver.

Damian Priest

Damian Priest is perhaps the longest shot to win at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, but there is no doubt it would be precisely the type of launching pad he needs to take the next step with the brand.

The Archer of Infamy is an impressive talent who has played the heel role well, but he tends to lose all of his big matches. He is coming off a defeat to Keith Lee in a North American Championship match and immediately transitioned into a feud with Finn Balor.

In terms of star power, the Irishman is arguably the top guy NXT has. Due to the fact that he spent so much time on the main roster and even won the Universal Championship, he has cachet, and beating him could be a career-defining moment for anyone.

Balor has been in a no man's land lately to some degree since he was about to enter into a feud with United Kingdom champion WALTER. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to travel restrictions that have left the UK titleholder stuck in Europe, which forced their rivalry to be put on hold.

NXT ran a mystery-attacker angle with Balor in order to move him into a holdover feud with Priest, and it will finally come to a head at TakeOver.

Conventional wisdom suggests Balor will win in order to keep him hot for the angle with WALTER whenever it is able to happen, but Priest is clearly the one who needs the victory more in order to be a main event player in NXT.

Io Shirai

The Triple Threat NXT Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai has the potential to steal the show at TakeOver: In Your House.

They are three of the best women's wrestlers in the world, and the NXT creative team has done a quality job of building up tension between them leading up to the match.

An argument can be made for any of the three Superstars to win, but it is clear that Shirai would benefit most from becoming NXT women's champion.

Charlotte is the champ and already the most decorated woman in WWE history. A loss won't damage her much at all since it would allow her to go back to Raw on a full-time basis and open up a top spot for others on the NXT roster.

Ripley lost the title to The Queen at WrestleMania 36 and winning it back would be a big moment in her career, but she has "franchise player" written all over her regardless and she is still just 23 years of age.

Meanwhile, Shirai is the only one among the trio who has not held the NXT Women's Championship yet. She has come close on a few occasions only to fall short, and if she misses out again, fans may start to view her as something less than a top star.

There is no question Shirai has the in-ring ability and character needed to be a great champion in NXT, and if she wins on Sunday, there may be no limit for The Genius of the Sky.

