2020 NBA 2K League Results: Ria Leads Jazz to Win; Nets Get 1st Win of Season

Ria's triple-double, oFAB's scoring and Shuttles' rebounding highlighted the individual action to kick off the fifth week of the third NBA 2K League season.

On the team side, NetsGC got their first win, Jazz Gaming stayed hot and Grizz Gaming overcame a 1-0 deficit for the lone three-game series victory of the evening.

Here's a look at how it all played out.

Week 5, Day 1 Results

Hawks Talon GC vs. 76ers GC: Postponed

NetsGC 2, Magic Gaming 0 (66-61, 62-49)

Grizz Gaming 2, Celtics Crossover Gaming 0 (59-69, 76-62, 87-68)

Jazz Gaming 2, Lakers Gaming 0 (76-63, 73-60)

All results and statistics are via NBA 2K League's official YouTube page or website.

NetsGC 2, Magic Gaming 0

Choc scored 30 points and Shuttles added 21 rebounds and seven assists as NetsGC took Game 1, 66-61.

Magic Gaming played without DT, who casters said was with his family in Canada for undisclosed reasons.

Reizey led all scorers with 40 points. May, who stepped into the lineup for DT, had 12 points, 22 boards, five steals and four blocks.

A Reizey three-point play cut the lead to 58-57 with 1:22 remaining, but Choc responded with a three-ball to put the Nets up 61-57.

Two Reizey free throws and a stop gave the Magic a chance for a tie or win, but a fadeaway Reizey jumper did not fall. The Nets made their free throws down the stretch to hold off the Magic.

Game 2 was all Nets, who jumped out to a 20-2 lead and never looked back. The Magic did make it slightly interesting in the fourth quarter by cutting the edge to 46-38, but they could not come any closer.

Choc scored 29 to lead his team. Shuttles dominated the boards once again by grabbing 20. May led the way for the Magic with a 14-point, 17-rebound double-double.

The Nets moved to 1-3, and the Magic fell to 1-4.

Grizz Gaming 2, Celtics Crossover Gaming 1

Celtics Crossover Gaming used a strong second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead and held on from there in the 69-59 win over Grizz Gaming in Game 1, 69-59.

oFAB's 35 points led the C's, and NO xAUTOGRAPHSx had 18 points. TooxCool had 16 points, eight assists and four blocks.

AuthenticAfrican's 25 points paced the Grizz, and Vandi dropped a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Game 2 was a far different story, as Vandi's 40-point performance led the Grizz to the 76-62 win. G O O F Y 7 5 7 posted a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double, and AuthenticAfrican scored 14 as well.

oFAB led all scorers with 43 points. The rest of the team scored just 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

The third and final game played out much like the second: Vandi and oFAB traded buckets, but the Grizz supporting cast outperformed the Celtics 87-68.

Vandi's 32 points were supported by AuthenticAfrican's 23 points and G O O F Y 7 5 7's 11-point, 13-rebound, five-block night. oFAB scored 50 for the C's and averaged 42.7 points for the series.

The Celtics fell to 0-3. Grizz Gaming is 2-4.

Jazz Gaming 2, Lakers Gaming 0

SAV scored 38 points for Lakers Gaming in Game 1, but it wasn't enough as Jazz Gaming used a balanced scoring attack to take the first matchup 76-63.

The rest of the Lakers scored just 25 points. Lotty led the Jazz with 25, and he was flanked by Splashy and Yeah I Compete with 18 apiece. Ria dominated the paint with 10 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

The Jazz had a huge momentum bucket at the end of the third quarter when Ria launched a baseball pass to Splashy for a quick bucket as time was running out to give the Jazz a 55-51 lead into the fourth. The Jazz held on from there for the win.

A similar story played out in Game 2, with the Jazz holding an edge throughout the game despite SAV pouring in buckets all night. He had 25 points and 10 assists in this one, but Ria's 21-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to go along with five blocks propelled the Jazz to a 73-60 win. Splashy had 19 points, and Lotty contributed 13.

Lakers Gaming is last at 0-8. Jazz Gaming is 3-1.