Anonymous NFL Team Official Says 'There Will Be a Season' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NFL regular season is still scheduled to begin in September despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and many around the league are confident there won't be any changes.

"There will be a season," a team official told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "We have plenty of time to figure out the details."

The league has been forced to alter much of the offseason, creating a virtual draft as well as online meetings and team activities over the past few months. Coaches have not been allowed to enter team facilities since they were closed in March.

However, the chances of canceling the season remain slim.

"Almost everyone seems to think the NFL is going to play, some way, somehow, no matter what," Vacchiano wrote.

This is despite the threat of COVID-19, which has led to the deaths of over 105,000 people in the United States as of Tuesday, per CNN.com.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Peter King of NBC Sports the safest way to proceed would be to provide constant testing of players and personnel as well as teams playing in empty stadiums.

Local restrictions could also prevent full stadiums, including New York as governor Andrew Cuomo announced teams could return to play without fans. California Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he didn't expect teams within the state to play in front of spectators this fall.

Vacchiano reported this could lead to a significant loss of revenue and the NFL will ask players to "share the pain" with salary reductions.