Patriots' Devin, Jason McCourty Laud Brian Flores' Statement on George Floyd

New England Patriots defensive backs Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty were impressed with the recent words from Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Flores provided his thoughts in an official statement from his team's account last week after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis:

Not only did the coach reference Floyd and other black Americans who were killed like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, but he also mentioned Colin Kaepernick and his protest over three years ago.

Devin McCourty praised the statement on his Double Coverage podcast (via Mike Giardi of NFL.com):

"He holds a position ...a position that as players, as people who watch football know: We need more black coaches, we need more black GMs, we need more people in that position. So, to see him be outspoken—and knowing him personally, he's always been like that—to me was great to see.

"It's about leading men. It's about men seeing the important things. We don't just come to play football. We're around each other, we mentor each other, we try to pour into each other. So, to see him go out there and make it public and say how he felt I thought was really good."

Before getting the head coaching job at Miami, Flores spent 15 years with the Patriots including nine with Devin McCourty. Four of those seasons were as the team's safety coach.

The 39-year-old is now one of only four minority head coaches in the NFL.

Athletes around the country have taken a stance on racial justice as protests occur in dozens of cities over the past week. Jason provided his thoughts on what has taken place.

"I wouldn't find myself out rioting and looting, I think a peaceful protest is awesome," he said.