South Carolina HC Frank Martin Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus in May

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8.

Per The Athletic's Josh Kendall, Martin said he was asymptomatic for the most part aside from feeling fatigued. Upon learning of his positive test, he self-quarantined at his home and was confirmed negative May 23.

Martin said he was preparing for knee replacement surgery and took a COVID-19 test on May 8. Two days later he learned of the results.

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced May 22 he tested positive and was being treated at a local hospital:

His son, Patrick Jr., said three days later the Hall of Famer had returned home and was "getting better."

Cleveland State announced March 14 that Vikings women's basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier tested positive, making him the first coronavirus case at the school.

"It has been a very challenging couple of days," Kielsmeier said in a statement. "I am beginning to feel better and look forward to getting back to 100 percent."

The coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt end to the 2019-20 college basketball season. The NCAA announced March 12 it was canceling the remainder of its winter sports season and the 2020 spring season as well.

According to the World Health Organization, the United States' nearly 1.8 million cases of COVID-19 are the most of any country in the world. More than 100,000 Americans have died from the disease.