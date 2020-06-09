The Top Current NFL Players Who Were Selected in the MLB Draft

0 of 7

When flipping on an NFL broadcast, you're watching the best football players in the universe. Some of them, though, also excelled in a different sport: baseball.

More than a handful of current NFL players also heard their names called at some point in a Major League Baseball draft.

Football players with baseball backgrounds are often quarterbacks. Every so often, an MLB club will select a high school or college QB with a late-round, no-risk pick. But in plenty of cases, it's for good reason.

John Elway, Dan Marino, Michael Vick, Steve McNair, Ricky Williams and many other former NFL players are in this category. The following list, though, is limited to active players.