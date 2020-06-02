Zion Williamson's Motion to Stay Discovery over Duke Eligibility Denied by Court

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson will be required to answer questions about whether he or his family accepted improper benefits during his one-year college career at Duke after a Florida court denied his motion to stay the discovery process.

Darren Heitner of the Sports Agent Blog reported the update Tuesday:

Williamson filed the motion as part of a lawsuit brought by Gina Ford, his former marketing agent, against him and Creative Artists Agency over the termination of a representation agreement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.