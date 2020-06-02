Zion Williamson's Motion to Stay Discovery over Duke Eligibility Denied by Court

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Duke forward Zion Williamson on the court warming up before the start of a NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Michigan State in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson will be required to answer questions about whether he or his family accepted improper benefits during his one-year college career at Duke after a Florida court denied his motion to stay the discovery process.

Darren Heitner of the Sports Agent Blog reported the update Tuesday:

Williamson filed the motion as part of a lawsuit brought by Gina Ford, his former marketing agent, against him and Creative Artists Agency over the termination of a representation agreement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

