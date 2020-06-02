Phillies' Bryce Harper: World 'Should Have No Room' for Inequality and Racism

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper joined the numerous athletes across all sports condemning racial injustice following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

Harper posted an Instagram photo of him kneeling next to a young black boy with this lengthy caption:

"I've been trying to come up with words for this post. Trying to write the right things and trying to get my mind and heart wrapped around this. I grew up on the East Side of Las Vegas around many different cultures knowing one thing — My parents taught me to love everyone equally, regardless of the color of their skin, where they came from, young or old. Our Heavenly Father made us this way, as unique individuals, so we would all come together and do everything we could to get back to him one day.

"To love one another, to build each other up, to root for one another, and to be ONE with each other. I will never know what it is like to be an African American man, woman, or child. The one thing I do know is I will always stand with them and for them. I will always be there when they need me. I will always have their backs, knowing they have always had mine. I will love my brothers and sisters and will teach my son to love all as well. To the Floyd family, and to all the other families that have experienced trauma, loss of life, inequality, racism, and hatred - I am so sorry for that. This world that we live in should have no room for it. We as Americans have to come together and stop this in all walks of life. I will listen, speak up, love, stand, and act for what I believe is right. I will never stop!! I love you all my brothers and sisters! We are ONE!"

Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died at a nearby hospital after since-fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. An independent autopsy found Floyd died as a result of Chauvin's actions:

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday, but the three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest have not been charged. Protests have been underway across the country demanding change surrounding police brutality and racial injustice.

Harper is not the only Philly sports star to speak out:

Floyd's funeral is scheduled for June 9 in his native Houston.