Scott Boras to Pay Full Salaries to Released Minor Leaguers He Represents

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Sports agent Scott Boras on Monday "committed to paying" the full salaries of all released minor league players whom he represents, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

"Boras said their releases were 'completely unanticipated' and he wanted to be sure they are paid what they expected to receive," Heyman wrote.

The 2020 MLB season is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minor league season is expected to be canceled, per J.J. Cooper of Baseball America.

Word emerged Thursday that major league teams had or planned to release hundreds of minor leaguers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan:

MLB reporter Robert Murray listed some teams that released minor leaguers:

The New York Yankees released 45 minor leaguers Monday, per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler.

