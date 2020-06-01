The Titan Games 2020 Results: Joe Thomas Wins Mt. Olympus for 2nd Straight Week

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Joe Thomas remains the man to beat in the central region in the Titan Games' second season.

The former Cleveland Browns left tackle successfully traversed Mount Olympus for the third time when he beat Kaleb Redden.

Redden climbed into the lead after Crank Down and remained ahead of Thomas as he approached the Ball and Chain.

Going up against a six-time All-Pro lineman isn't much of a fair fight when the objective is pulling a heavy object a long distance, and Thomas showed exactly why. He sped past Redden and got to the Titan Tomb, recovering the relic and placing it into the podium to retain his Titan status.

Chantae McMillan didn't enjoy the same kind of luck, having toppled boxing star Claressa Shields to become a Titan in last week's season premiere and defended her title against Jaime Seeman.

McMillan made a critical error on the Log Lift as she prematurely released the log before it was secured at the top of the obstacle's ramp. As a result, she had to start at the bottom and complete the obstacle all over again.

Dani Speegle, the challenger, was provided with a gift yet still made what is the usually daunting Mount Olympus look easy en route to victory.

In Monday's men's competition, professional opera singer Michael Hewitt faced off with Redden, who's a sports medicine physician.

Redden is nicknamed "Doc Thor" for his frame and resemblance to Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, and he showed off his strength by easily breezing past Hewitt in the first event, Chain Linked. The dominance continued in Kick Out, when Redden quickly kicked his first two pistons into place before going to work on the third. Redden initially struggled to make it budge until finally getting it to move and knock out Hewitt.

On the women's side, Speegle, a fitness consultant, was matched up against NCAA basketball referee Nadi Carey.

Speegle beat Carey in Nuts and Bolts to gain an early advantage before they clashed in Lunar Impact, where the competitors race up a ladder to a sliding wall one uses to push the other off the platform.

Speegle was the first to reach the wall, which allowed her to build momentum and gain significant ground on Carey. Carey dug her heels in and fought back against Speegle but eventually ran out of gas and was sent packing.

Thomas and Speegle will now serve as the Titans for next week's central region finals.