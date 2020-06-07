1 NFL Team from Every Division That Will Be Better Than You Think in 2020

1 of 8

David Dermer/Associated Press

AFC East Odds

Buffalo Bills +105 (bet $100 to win $105) New England Patriots +145 Miami Dolphins +700 New York Jets +800

Not only are the Jets much more talented than those odds indicate, but the rest of the teams in Gang Green's division might also be getting too much credit.

The Dolphins are garnering a lot of buzz after a strong finish to 2019 and a flurry of moves this offseason, but let's keep in mind that Miami still had a scoring margin of minus-188 last season. That roster was historically weak, and that late-season run could have been an aberration. Miami seems like it's still a year away as it undertakes the grooming process with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The football world is also understandably skittish about condemning the Patriots in the post-Tom Brady era. That's probably because Bill Belichick remains an intimidating force, and nobody wants to be exposed for counting out a team that will seemingly never die.

But the reality is New England's roster is mediocre on paper, and that's not just because Brady is likely to be replaced by unproven sophomore fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.

The team also lost its two most active front-seven defenders in Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins Sr., which isn't a good sign for a unit that started strong but came back to earth while allowing 21.6 points per game in the final five weeks of the 2019 regular season.

The Jets went 6-2 in the second half of that campaign, compared to 4-4 for the Pats, 4-4 for the Dolphins and 4-4 for the Bills. Emerging quarterback Sam Darnold fought back from mononucleosis to throw 13 touchdown passes and four interceptions during that stretch, and that all went down despite the absence of superstar linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin injury), the loss of starters Trumaine Johnson (ankle) and Brian Winters (shoulder), and a foot injury to stud safety Jamal Adams.

Mosley should be healthy, Winters and Adams are back, and they've added hyped first-round rookie tackle Mekhi Becton to the offensive line and intriguing 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims to the receiving corps.

Free-agent pickup Connor McGovern should team up with Winters to give a boost to the interior offensive line, and their only significant open-market departure, wide receiver Robby Anderson, was replaced by Breshad Perriman.

Anderson, 27, is a good player but fell short of 1,000 yards in all four of his seasons there. The 26-year-old Perriman, who is slightly younger and 2015 first-round pick, went over 500 yards with five touchdowns in December last season.

The Bills might be the team to beat in the AFC East after a playoff year and a promising offseason, but look for the Jets to be right there all season.