Report: MLB to Propose Shorter Season; Players Would Get Full Prorated Salaries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 19: A batting practice baseball rests in a catchers mitt during Chicago White Sox spring training workouts on February 19, 2014 at The Ballpark at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images) ***
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

As the two sides continue to negotiate the terms of starting the 2020 season, MLB is planning to propose a shortened season in which players would receive prorated salaries, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan also reported the total number of games "is being considered" but that it would likely to last around 50 games for the regular season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

