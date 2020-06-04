Predicting MLB Trade Rumors That Will Surface During 2020 Season

0 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Nobody yet knows when it will begin and how long it will be, but for now, it's still a realistic possibility that Major League Baseball will return in 2020.

If and when it does, trade rumors will be among the many things making a swift comeback.

We thought we'd get ahead by predicting 10 trade rumors that could arise at some point during the 2020 season. The first five are strictly speculative, with the idea being to link obvious trade chips with potential suitors. The last five concern rumors that have already been heard and could come up again.

Let's take it away.