Louisville Basketball Staffer Kahil Fennell Arrested amid Protests

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

University of Louisville men's director of basketball operations Kahil Fennell was one of more than 30 people arrested Saturday night in Louisville amid protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, according to Lucas Aulbach of the Courier-Journal.

Fennell's arrest report stated he violated the city's curfew order and was officially booked at 8:58 p.m. local time. Per Danielle Lerner of The Athletic, the time of the arrest occurred at 8 p.m. The mayor's executive order created a curfew for all citizens that begins at 9 p.m.

Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack said in a statement he was aware of the arrest.

"I stand by Kahil," Mack said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.