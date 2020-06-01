Louisville Basketball Staffer Kahil Fennell Arrested amid Protests

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 8: General view of the Louisville Cardinals logo at midcourt as action takes place during the game against the Connecticut Huskies at KFC Yum! Center on March 8, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville won 81-48 to clinch a share of the American Athletic Conference championship. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

University of Louisville men's director of basketball operations Kahil Fennell was one of more than 30 people arrested Saturday night in Louisville amid protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, according to Lucas Aulbach of the Courier-Journal.

Fennell's arrest report stated he violated the city's curfew order and was officially booked at 8:58 p.m. local time. Per Danielle Lerner of The Athletic, the time of the arrest occurred at 8 p.m. The mayor's executive order created a curfew for all citizens that begins at 9 p.m.

Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack said in a statement he was aware of the arrest.

"I stand by Kahil," Mack said.

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

