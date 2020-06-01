Popovich, Kerr, Fizdale Among NBCA's Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform

David Dow/Getty Images

The National Basketball Coaches Association has created a Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform to help NBA cities enact change against racial discrimination and police brutality.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the committee includes coaches Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr and Lloyd Pierce and former coaches David Fizdale and Stan Van Gundy. The NBCA released a statement saying it shares players' "feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger" after the death of George Floyd:

"As NBA coaches—both head and assistant coaches—we lead groups of men, most of whom are African American, and we see, hear and share their feelings of disgust, frustration, helplessness and anger. The events of the past few weeks—police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism—are shameful, inhumane and intolerable.

"As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don't have a voice—and to stand up and speak out for those who don't feel it is safe to do so.

"Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage.

"We are committed to working in our NBA cities with local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies to create positive change in our communities. We have the power and platform to affect change, and we will use it."

The NBCA's statement was signed by 33 current and former head coaches, along with nearly 180 assistant coaches.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with the third-degree murder of Floyd on Friday after a video surfaced showing him kneeling on Floyd's neck. The video, which showed Floyd repeatedly saying he could not breathe and asking for his mother, created an uproar that led to protests in Minneapolis that spread nationwide.

While many of those protests have been peaceful, some have turned violent. Several cities experienced vandalism and looting, and there have been videos of police using excessive force against peaceful demnstrators. Two officers in Atlanta were fired Sunday for their use of excessive force during protests, per Amir Vera of CNN.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown attended the Atlanta protests, driving from Boston to lead a peaceful demonstration. He said:

"I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community. This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don't exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I'm a black man and I'm a member of this community. ... We're raising awareness for some of the injustices that we've been seeing. It's not OK.

"As a young person, you've got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I'm 23 years old. I don't know all of the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling, for sure. No question."

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns are among the players who have also showed up at demonstrations.