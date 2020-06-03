4 Derek Jeter Trades That Would've Shifted the Entire MLB Landscape

1 of 4

David Banks/Getty Images

In 1994, a strike cut the season short in August. It cost baseball dearly as the World Series was canceled, and fans responded with extreme ire.

The strike also might have prevented a Jeter-to-the-Chicago Cubs swap.

According to a report from Sporting News (h/t Max Rieper of Bleed Cubbie Blue), the Cubs believed they had a deal in the works to send left-handed reliever Randy Myers to the Yankees in exchange for second baseman Pat Kelly and then-prospect Jeter, plus an unnamed third player.

The impending work stoppage made teams hold back at the July trade deadline. But had this deal gone through, it would have been a massive coup for the Cubbies.

After he was selected by New York with the sixth overall pick in the 1992 amateur draft, Jeter hit .344 with an .873 OPS between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 1994 and made his big league debut the following year.

He would have joined a Cubs team that was mired in last place in the National League Central when the '94 campaign ended but returned to the postseason as a wild card in 1998.

Jeter obviously would have been a pivotal part of Chicago's resurgence and could have accelerated its championship-drought-busting timeline.

The Yankees, meanwhile, could have landed Myers, a solid bullpen arm who made three All-Star appearances between 1994 and 1997 but was out of the league following the 1998 season.

All it would have cost them was a franchise shortstop who became one of the most beloved players in club history.