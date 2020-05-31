Andrew Nembhard Announces He'll Transfer from Florida After NBA Draft Withdrawal

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Florida guard Andrew Nembhard announced Sunday he is withdrawing his name from the 2020 NBA draft to continue playing college basketball, though the junior will "transfer to another university for the upcoming academic year":

ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported Saturday that Nembhard was expected to forgo the draft and transfer: "Nembhard entered the draft and signed with an agent. There was always an expectation he would ultimately return to school, but his decision to transfer doesn't come as a complete surprise to Florida's coaches, sources told ESPN."

The 6'5" Canadian originally declared for the 2020 draft April 26.

Nembhard also entered the 2019 draft after an All-Freshman selection in the SEC but returned to Florida for his sophomore campaign.

As a freshman, the 5-star prospect averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 36 starts for the 20-16 Gators. Last season, he improved to average 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 31 starts as his team went 19-12.

After Nembhard shot a combined 42.8 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three in his first two seasons, whichever school lands him will look to see an improved stroke.