Jets WR Quincy Enunwa Wants to Help People with Mental Health After NFL Career

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is beginning to map out his post-NFL life.

"Helping guys with their mental health, that's my goal," the 28-year-old told ESPN's Rich Cimini, describing his plan to become a sports-performance therapist.

Enunwa held a live Q&A about mental health last week:

The 2014 sixth-round pick suffered a season-ending neck injury in the Jets' 2019 regular-season opener. The Nebraska product has already been ruled out for the 2020 season. Enunwa originally injured his neck prior to the 2017 campaign, which required surgery and caused him to sit out the entire season.

The likelihood that Enunwa, who is under contract with the Jets through 2022, will resume his professional playing career appears slim. However, he has not given up on it.

"If I'm capable of playing, then that's what I'll do," he told Cimini on May 27. "If it comes down to the fact that the doctors say I can't, there's not much I can do. There's really nothing I can do there, but if I have the ability to [play], the passion will always be there, the want-to will always be there."

Enunwa has 119 catches for 1,617 yards and five touchdowns in 41 games for New York, including a career-high 857 yards and four touchdowns on 58 receptions in 2016.