Raiders' Clelin Ferrell Gained 13 Pounds in Offseason, Personal DL Coach Says

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell is putting in work.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the 23-year-old added 13 pounds this offseason after playing his rookie campaign at 262 pounds—not including 15 pounds lost to food poisoning in Week 5.

"He's lean and mean and running pretty good," Mark Hall, Ferrell's personal defensive line coach, told Tafur. "We had a really good offseason and I know he can’t wait to get to Las Vegas and put that product on the field."

The Raiders picked Ferrell fourth overall in the 2019 NFL draft. The Clemson product recorded 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and 38 tackles across 15 regular-season contests last season.

"I'm excited for the offseason because when I come back, it's going to be [as] a completely different player," Ferrell said in January, per NBC Sports' Scott Bair. "You probably won't even recognize me. Seriously. I'm excited."

The Raiders officially relocated from Oakland to Vegas in late January, and the team will hope to see a new Ferrell to match.

The Raiders finished last year at 7-9 with the eighth rushing defense and 19th overall defense.