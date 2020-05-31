Michael Jordan 'Angry' over George Floyd's Death: 'We Have Had Enough'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA legend Michael Jordan provided a statement regarding the ongoing protests following George Floyd's death.

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country," he wrote. "We have had enough."

There has been unrest across the United States after a Minneapolis police officer killed Floyd, an unarmed African American man, last week. At least 30 cities have held protests calling for changes.

